Local Law Enforcement Agencies Investigate School Threat

The Algona Police Department will continue to investigate a threatening phone call received at Bishop Garrigan Schools.

At approximately 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13 Bishop Garrigan received a phone call from an unidentified male caller from an unknown phone number. The unknown caller said he planned to come to the school with a gun.

The school immediately began lock down procedures at Seton Elementary and the Bishop Garrigan campus. Algona Community Schools also began sheltering in place in all school buildings as a safety precaution. Due to a multi-agency training exercise being held nearby, many additional law enforcement agencies were able to help provide a presence at various school buildings throughout the community.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on May 13 the shelter in place was lifted for Algona Community Schools and Bishop Garrigan Schools. Both schools dismissed at the regular time using normal procedures and held after school activities as scheduled. Classes and activities will be held as scheduled on Thursday, May 14.

According to Algona Police Chief Bo Miller, at least one other Iowa school experienced a similar call on May 13; that call was later deemed to be a false threat.

Multiple agencies assisted with the incident, including the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Kossuth County Emergency Management, Iowa State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, West Bend Police Department and Emmetsburg Police Department.

Special assistance was also provided by Algona Municipal Utilities. The threat made to Bishop Garrigan continues to be under investigation.

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