Authorities investigating death after body recovered near Clear Lake shoreline

VENTURA, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered Tuesday afternoon from the water near McIntosh State Park in Ventura.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at approximately 4:17 p.m. on May 13 to a report of a body located offshore in Clear Lake near the park at 1200 East Lake Street.

After arriving on scene, responders located a deceased man wearing fishing gear in the water just off shore.

The Cerro Gordo County Medical Examiner also responded and is conducting the initial death investigation. Authorities said the man’s body is being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

Officials said no signs of foul play were discovered at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Clear Lake Police Department, Ventura Fire Department, Clear Lake Fire Department, Clear Lake Fire Medics and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.