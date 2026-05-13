Algona Schools Shelter in Place Following Threat Investigation On May 13th

ALGONA, Iowa — All Algona schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday, May 13, after a phone call was received regarding an outside threat to Bishop Garrigan Schools.

According to officials, all schools in Algona are currently sheltering in place while law enforcement agencies investigate the incident. Authorities are stationed at each school, and officials emphasized that students remain safe.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details about the nature of the threat have been released at this time.

Officials also stated there is currently no reason to believe the broader Algona community is at risk.

Parents and community members are encouraged to monitor official channels for updates as more information becomes available.