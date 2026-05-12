Wright County Opts Back into the Community Services Network

The Wright County Board of Supervisors had opted out of the Community Services Network (CSN) earlier this year. The board revisited the action on Monday during their weekly Monday meeting. The Community Services Network is a HIPAA and state-law compliant system used by a majority of Iowa counties and 14 Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services regions to manage client care, financial operations, and to collect client outcomes.

Supervisor Betty Ellis explained that the Iowa State Association of Counties or ISAC was trying to keep the cost of CSN down and affordable, especially since the Iowa Legislature has placed caps on property tax generation.

The county uses the program in various departments and is trying to stay within budget constraints. The board authorized opting back into the CSN for the next fiscal year.