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The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/12/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: May 11, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting b  clicking the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live 

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.
2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.
3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.
4. Consider for approval Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center 28E Agreement.
5. Open Forum.
6. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: May 11, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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