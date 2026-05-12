The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 4/12/26
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting b clicking the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.
2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.
3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.
4. Consider for approval Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center 28E Agreement.
5. Open Forum.
6. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.
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