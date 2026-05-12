North Iowa Band Festival Returns to Mason City for 87th Year

MASON CITY, IA — Mason City is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors for the 87th annual North Iowa Band Festival, set to begin Thursday, May 21, with four days of music, parades, entertainment, carnival rides, and community celebrations throughout downtown.

Festival festivities officially kick off Thursday evening at the Principal Pavilion on the Downtown Plaza. The John Adams Middle School Band will perform at 6 p.m., followed by the season-opening performance of the Mason City Municipal Band at 6:45 p.m.

Parade and Honorees

One of the festival’s biggest attractions, the annual North Iowa Band Festival Parade, begins Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street NE before traveling through downtown and ending at Mason City High School.

This year’s parade will honor several notable community members:

Kevin Schultz will receive the Grand Marshal Award

Amy Fleming will be recognized as the Klempnauer Awardee

Jeff Kirkpatrick will be honored as the Band Master recipient

Festival organizers are reminding attendees that the first three blocks of the parade route are designated as a “No Candy” judging zone. Parents are also encouraged to keep children out of the street, as many marching bands use the full roadway during performances.

Entertainment Lineup

The festival will feature live entertainment throughout the weekend.

Friday performances include:

Mason City High School Orchestra at 4:45 p.m.

Mason City High School Jazz Band at 5:50 p.m.

BYOBrass at 7 p.m.

Saturday entertainment begins after the parade, with:

Awards ceremony at 1:45 p.m.

Kris Karr at 3 p.m.

Woodzen at 5 p.m.

GenX Jukebox at 8 p.m., featuring hits from the 1990s

Sunday performances include Battle of the Bands winner Acacia at noon and Noah Harris at 1 p.m. Festival organizers will also unveil the theme for the 88th North Iowa Band Festival.

Carnival, Food and Marketplace

Festival-goers can also enjoy carnival rides, food vendors, and the downtown marketplace throughout the weekend. Food vendors open daily beginning at noon Thursday through Sunday. Carnival wristbands will cost $25 during designated wristband hours, and organizers note that all tickets and wristbands are cash-only, though ATMs will be available onsite.

Important Festival Reminders

Organizers are asking visitors to follow several safety and courtesy reminders during the festival:

Dogs and other animals are prohibited along the parade route and in downtown festival areas from Thursday evening through Monday evening.

Trash receptacles will be available throughout the festival area, and attendees are encouraged to help keep downtown and Central Park clean.

Portable restrooms, including accessible units, will be available along the parade route and in Central Park.

Festival officials are also monitoring weather conditions closely. Parade delays due to rain will occur in 30-minute increments, with cancellation possible at 11:30 a.m. if necessary. In the event of severe weather, attendees may be directed to shelters including City Hall, the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center, or Praise Community Church.

Additional festival information and updates can be found at www.nibandfest.com