John Warren Neel, 94, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2026. John was known for always being kind, having a ready smile and a witty comment even at the end of his life. Funeral services will be held at Andrews Funeral Home Belmond, IA on May 18, 2026 at 11:00 am. Visitation at 10:30 am. and burial at the Belmond Cemetery.

John was born September 2, 1931, in Renwick, IA to Cecil Neel and Leona (Hunt) Neel. He attended a one room schoolhouse (Lincoln #6) north of Mason City where he graduated from 8th Grade. John preferred to work on the family farm rather than to go to

high school. In 1987 he earned his GED.

John served in the Army during the Korean War from 1953 – 1955. In 2014 he had the privilege of participating in a Korean War Honor Flight to Washington DC.

John and Sharon (Koppernagel) met at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, IA. They were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA on April 14, 1962. They had three children, John William, Joni Marie and Timothy Andrew. John farmed with his father and brothers on the family farm known as CB Neel & Sons until retiring in 1984. After retirement from farming, John worked for Worth County Coop as a fuel deliverer until 1991. John was active in the Lion’s Club in Plymouth and Manly. John and Sharon spent many years traveling and wintering in Nevada.

In 1991, they moved south to Chariton, IA. John spent summers working at Red Haw State Park until he was in his early 80’s. He enjoyed being involved in the Church and volunteering in community activities such as blood drives, food pantry, working at elections and anything else Sharon signed him up to do. In 2016 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award for Volunteer Service. They moved to Indianola, IA in 2022 and became members of Redeemer Lutheran Church. In 2024 they moved to Walnut Ridge assisted living in Clive, IA.

John is survived by his children John (Shelby) Neel of Des Moines, Joni (Bill) Swedenhjelm of Norwalk, and Tim (Laurie) Neel of Clinton, MT. Grandchildren John (Sami) Neel, Jeffrey (Paige) Neel, Jenna (Marcus) Heintschel, Jack Neel, Andrew (Lily) Swedenhjelm, Joseph (Sade’) Swedenhjelm, Joshua (Chloe) Davis-Smith, Emily (Brady) Rhoda and Josh Leahy. Great Grandchildren Elsie and Aniston Neel, James Heintschel, Theo and Isaac Swedenhjelm, Liam Swedenhjelm, and Beau and Rylan Rhoda. He is also survived by brothers Harvey (Mary Lou) Neel and Delmer Neel, sister Della Swift and in-laws Sheila Neel, Betty Neel, Alice Christensen and Allen (Linda) Koppernagel and extended family.

John was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, parents Cecil and Leona Neel, brothers Dale Neel, Clyde (Shirley) Neel, Kent Neel, and Lee Neel, sisters Vida (Ray) Headley, Doris (Johnie) Holm, Ina Neel, and Ruth (Keith) Coates and sister-in-law Yvonne Neel.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to the Chariton Food Pantry.