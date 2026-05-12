Hancock County to Investigate Cost of the Time Clock Program

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are continuing to investigate the use of time clocks by county employees. Supervisor Bud Jermeland said that the company that provides the service needs to give them a firm estimate.

Once the firm bid is delivered to the board, a number of decisions will have to be made.

Jermeland admitted that the county has to work within a budget which may control who will fall under the time clock program.

The board will put the item on the agenda for next week if they have a firm bid in hand.