Good Samaritan Society Celebrates its Nursing Staff
The Good Samaritan Society in Forest City took a moment to recognize some key employees according to Administrator Holly Brink.
The organization went out of their way to make the employees feel the importance of the work with the company according to Brink.
The effort is part of an overall rebranding of the organization according to Brink.
The nursing recognition was extremely successful in giving the nursing team accolades for their hard work and effort.
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