Forest City School Board Receives Its Social Worker Report

The Forest City Community School Board met to discuss a number of issues and concerns. The board reviewed a social worker agreement which Superintendent Darwin Lehmann feels is important to have within the district.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and was started in 1949 and is an effort to promote mental wellness nationwide. According to the World Health Organization, one in seven 10-19 year olds experience a mental disorder. Approximately 20% of all teenagers in the United States will experience some form of depression before reaching the age of 17. Girls are twice as likely as boys to have clinical depression.

Other issues include Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder or OCD which affects approximately 1-200 youth. In 25% of the cases, the onset occurs by age 14. OCD also leads to an increased risk of suicide. Treatments such as exposure and response prevention therapy and medication can help teens learn to manage their symptoms effectively and lead to fulfilling lives.

The district utilizes the social worker program to initially help students overcome issues. Lehmann wanted the board to understand the benefits of the agreement.

The social worker can work in a group or individual setting with the student to help them identify and potentially overcome the issue. They will also work with teachers and administrators to help them better understand and work with the student’s condition. Lehmann has had the program in place for a while.

The board approved the continued agreement.