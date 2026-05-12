Donald Mourlam

Donald “Don” Dietrich Mourlam, age 78, of Belmond, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Public visitation will be Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 4 to 7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond. The family will have a private funeral service with the Reverend Katie Pals officiating. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a card or memorial in Don’s memory may direct them in care of the family of Don Mourlam, 303 6th Avenue Southeast, Belmond, Iowa 50421. Don’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Just LIKE the page to view.

Don was the son of Donald and Lillian (Knoke) Mourlam and was born September 4, 1947, in Garner, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at a church in Klemme, Iowa. He attended Belmond Community Schools and graduated from Belmond High School in the class of 1965.

Following high school, Don served in the United States Air Force for 4 years and was stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, rising to the rank of Seargent. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to civilian life and was united in marriage to Suzanne “Sue” Suntken, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belmond on December 21, 1974. Soon after their marriage, Don and Sue moved to Lebanon, Missouri where they welcomed their son Robert “Bob” and daughter Jennifer. After Don, Sue and the kids returned to Belmond, Iowa, their son Daniel “Dan” was born.

After settling down to raise their family in Belmond, Don was employed at North Central Grain in Belmond and later at Eaton Corporation before eventually owning and operating a large lawn mowing business along with his brother Robert Mourlam for many, many years. Don was in his element in this vocation, meticulously mowing and maintaining the grounds of their clients, eventually building the business to more than 40 properties over the years. He truly appreciated his clients, and they too had a fondness for not only his care of their yards, but his friendship and comradery. The smell of freshly cut grass and a perfectly manicured lawn brought him great satisfaction. Don and his brother continued to operate the mowing company up until just a couple of years ago when Don retired due to his declining health and his brother’s unexpected passing in April of 2024.

Don enjoyed the simple pleasures of life including anything that meant his family would be together, traveling to spend time with his kids and their families in Cedar Rapids, South Dakota and Arizona. He relished times spent with his grandchildren and with his siblings, nieces, and nephews. His genuine and friendly demeanor was not only a great asset for his business, but a wonderful gift that attracted others to him in friendship. He and Sue were always supportive and proud of their kids growing up and cheered for them in all their life endeavors. He truly loved being a grandpa.

When asked if Don had a favorite hobby, his family responded, “Mowing!” Of course, Don had other interests and pastimes, many of which fit his inquisitive characteristic perfectly. He was a master of delving into Consumer Reports to research the most up to date content and details if one of his family members or friends mentioned they were looking to purchase a new vehicle, vacuum cleaner, or anything else. He would be on top of it and report on the pros and cons of each item. Another interesting pastime was during family travels he and the kids would identifyand compete over who could name the types of semi tractors along the routes of their journeys. He enjoyed music from the 50’s and 60’s and older television shows and westerns including Gunsmoke, In the Heat of the Night, Murder She Wrote, Yellowstone, and the likes. He had an appreciation for the family dogs and cats over the years, and was a fan of both Caitlyn Clark and Shawn Johnson, along with being a supporter of the Cyclones and Hawkeyes sports teams, and the Chicago Cubs.

Don’s memory will be cherished and continue to burn brightly in the hearts and minds of his loving wife and life partner of more than 51 years Sue Mourlam, Belmond, IA. His children and their families: Bob (Anne Hoffmann) Mourlam and their children Sam and Max, Cedar Rapids, IA; Jennifer (David Fenton) Kiepke, and children Faith and Grace Fenton, Garner, IA; and Dan (Katie) Mourlam and their children Henry, Nora, and Violet Mourlam, Vermillion, South Dakota; his sister Kathy (Lonnie) Prater, Lebanon, MO, and their families Nathaniel (Anna) Lindley, Philipsburg, MO, and their children: Hunter (Cassie), Harley, Holden, Hayden, and Walker, Philipsburg, MO; and Matt Lindley and his children Emily (Justin) and Ethan, Philipsburg, MO; sister-in-law Marilyn Suntken and her son Scott Suntken, Belmond, IA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Vicki (Glenn) Box, Rowan, IA; and brother-in-law Walter (Renae) Tulare and his son Tim (Nicole), La Crosse, WI; in addition to other extended family and many friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Donald-1954 and Lillian-2010, his stepfather Faye Withers-1982, his brother Robert Mourlam-2024, infant brother and sister Henry Mourlam and Martha Mourlam, mother-in-law and father-in-law Ellen-2014 and Marvin Suntken-1983, nephew Christopher Box-2021, brother-in-law Larry Suntken-2019, and sister-in- law Bobbi Jo Tulare-1995.