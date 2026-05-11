The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/11/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Consider 28E Agreement between Wright County and Wright County Communications and have

chairperson sign.

6. Receive the monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff.

7. Consider opting back in to CSN (Community Services Network) with ISAC (Iowa State Association of

Counties).

8. Approve hire for Clerk position in Wright County Recorder’s Office.

9. Appoint Wright County Independent as the official newspaper for Wright County.

10. Consider contract with CASI (Cost Advisory Services, Inc.) for FY 2026, 2027, and 2028.

11. Old Business.

12. New Business.

13. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and sign any drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.