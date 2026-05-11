The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/11/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/116729165

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll changes

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance

9:45 a.m. Discuss use of timeclocks/time reporting system

10:00 a.m. Consider signing terms of service with Fort & Schlegel CPA PC for audit of financial statements for FY2025-2026

10:05 a.m. Consider proclamation of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Awareness month

10:10 a.m. Andy Buffington, EMA/E911/Communications/Zoning Director, re: discuss and possibly consider creation and change of position for Communications Assistant to Communications Supervisor

10:15 a.m. Review and certify July 1, 2026 wages

Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices

Review drainage levies

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item