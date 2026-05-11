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The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/11/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: May 8, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am.  Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/116729165

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll changes
9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
9:45 a.m. Discuss use of timeclocks/time reporting system
10:00 a.m. Consider signing terms of service with Fort & Schlegel CPA PC for audit of financial statements for FY2025-2026
10:05 a.m. Consider proclamation of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Awareness month
10:10 a.m. Andy Buffington, EMA/E911/Communications/Zoning Director, re: discuss and possibly consider creation and change of position for Communications Assistant to Communications Supervisor
10:15 a.m. Review and certify July 1, 2026 wages
Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:30 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage invoices
Review drainage levies
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: May 8, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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