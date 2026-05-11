Mavis Eymann, 95, died January 11, 2026, at Waterford Crossing, Goshen, Indiana, where she had resided the last year, to be near her daughter.

A memorial service for Mavis will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark St., Forest City, IA 50436, where she was an active member for more than 75 years. A luncheon and time of fellowship will immediately follow the service. After the luncheon, inurnment will take place at Oakland Cemetery, Forest City.

A visitation will be held beginning at 9:30 AM at the church prior to the service.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa, or to a charity of choice.

Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, and Schott Funeral Home, Forest City, are assisting the family with the arrangements.

Mavis was born in rural Thompson, Iowa, on January 19, 1930, the daughter of Leonard and Olive (Ryg) Olson. She was raised on a farm, played basketball and graduated from Thompson High School in 1947.

She then went to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Mason City, Iowa, and graduated as a registered nurse.

On October 15, 1950, Mavis married John Eymann at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa. They became parents of two children, Karen and Kent. They made their home in Forest City, Iowa, where he was a part of a long-time family business, Eymann Implement Company. While she cherished her role as a homemaker, Mavis worked part-time at Forest City Hospital and later Good Samaritan Home in Forest City.

John’s golf career took them many places through the years, with a unique lifestyle and opportunities afforded to them. Her life changed when John passed away at the age of 55 in 1984.

Later, in 1992, Mavis married Vince Langerud. They enjoyed many years between summers in Forest City and winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, until she sold her home there in 2020. Mavis played golf into her 80s and bridge into her 90s.

She moved to Forest Plaza Assisted Living, Forest City, in December, 2022. Mavis lived at Forest Plaza for two years, where she so enjoyed the friendships there. Vince passed away in 2023.

Mavis’ life was enriched by her many long-time friendships. In recent years, she was able to participate in bridge club, enjoy nights out and other activities, thanks to their special care.

Due to her declining health, Mavis moved to Goshen in December, 2024, where she resided at Waterford Crossing until her death.

Mavis is preceded in death by her parents, husbands John Eymann and Vince Langerud, her granddaughter Sally Anne Steffensen, son-in-law, DeRay Steffensen; brother, Gerald Olson; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Mavis is survived by her daughter Karen Steffensen of Goshen, IN; son, Kent (Diane) Eymann of Nekoosa, WI; grandson, John Steffensen, of Goshen, IN; granddaughter, Stephanie Eymann, of Rockton, IL; grandson, Andy Eymann of Des Plaines, IL; and great-grandson, Camden Eymann. She is also survived by her special sister-in-law, Marilyn (Tom) Hanna of Mason City, IA, and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to both Forest Plaza Assisted Living and Waterford Crossing for their gentle and compassionate care.