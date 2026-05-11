Lloyd Bartelt

Lloyd G. Bartelt, 85, of Woden, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2026 at Titonka Care Center.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2026, at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Titonka with Rev. John Heille officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., in Woden.