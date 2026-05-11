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Obituaries

Lloyd Bartelt

Woden

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland8 hours agoLast Updated: May 11, 2026

Lloyd G. Bartelt, 85, of Woden, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2026 at Titonka Care Center.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2026, at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Titonka with Rev. John Heille officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., in Woden.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland8 hours agoLast Updated: May 11, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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