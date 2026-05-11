Joy Dee Bray, age 87, of Mandeville, LA, passed away at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Funeral services for Joy will begin at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 16, 2026 at Schott Funeral Homes, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday morning starting at 10:00 A.M.

Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa.