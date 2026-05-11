Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. Additionally, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship provides a weather summary each week during this time.

“Farmers made a lot of planting progress last week thanks to drier conditions across the state,” said Secretary Naig. “Although parts of northern Iowa had a few mornings of frost, the forecast through- mid May indicates warmer temperatures and the potential for more near-normal rainfall. As long as conditions are favorable, farmers will keep the planters rolling this week.”

Crop Report There were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 10, 2026, which is 0.1 day more than last year, when there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture conditions rated 3 percent very short, 23 percent short, 68 percent adequate and 6 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture conditions rated 3 percent very short, 18 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus. Corn planting in Iowa reached 72 percent complete, which is even with last year and 9 percentage points above the five-year average. Corn emergence reached 19 percent, 8 percentage points below last year but even with the five-year average. Soybean planting reached 60 percent, which is the same as 2025 and 12 percentage points above the five-year average. 7 percent of the soybean crop has emerged. Oats planted in Iowa reached 94 percent, 2 percentage points behind last year when 96 percent of the crop had been planted.

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at https://www.nass.usda.gov/.

Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

For the first time in several weeks, rainfall was sparse across most of Iowa, with all stations reporting unseasonably dry conditions. Only the southeastern corner of the state recorded near-normal precipitation totals. Temperatures also remained cooler than normal throughout the week, with the coldest conditions occurring in northern Iowa. The statewide average temperature was 54.1 degrees, 2.4 degrees below normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation across northern Iowa to 0.96 inch at Augusta. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.03 inch; the normal is 1.04 inches.

The Forest City area has received 3.16 inches of rain in April. For the year, the area has received 6.61 inches of precipitation which is 2.42 inches below normal for the year.

Four-inch soil temperatures were in the low 50s north to upper 50s south as of Sunday.