Garner City Council to Consider Resolutions

The Garner City Council will meet on Tuesday beginning at 5pm. The council will first hold a public forum before addressing the consent agenda consisting of reports, financials, and Mayoral appointments.

The council will consider a concurrence with Board of Adjustment on the approval of an 8-

foot fence at 1215 Maben Avenue. They will then look at a resolution approving the hiring of Parks and Recreation and Garner Aquatic Center employees and setting their wages. They will then be given a resolution which calls for approving the purchase agreement for the north 22 acres of Parcel 3131476000 and 3131451003 in Hancock County.

The council recently approved an external audit for the Fiscal Year 2025 to be performed by Fort & Schlegal, PC. The report has been completed, and the council will be asked to review it.

The council will get updates on roads and other engineering matters from C & K Engineering before considering a proclamation designating May 2026 as National Foster Care Month.