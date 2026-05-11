Winnebago Launches ARKA

Winnebago® announced the launch of ARKA™, a new off-grid, all-season adventure truck, expanding its rugged RV portfolio for travelers who go farther and stay longer. Joining Winnebago’s Backcountry Series alongside Revel® and EKKO™, ARKA is designed to be tough, approachable and reliable, prioritizing durability and real-world performance.

Bridging off-road capability and premium RV comfort, ARKA is a self-reliant basecamp engineered for the demands of real backcountry travel. Purpose-driven design, all-season durability and extended off-grid independence are backed by Winnebago’s OEM-level testing, including durability simulations replicating over 100,000 miles of road and trail input. This approach focuses on doing the right things exceptionally well, allowing owners to trust their vehicle and personalize it over time.

“ARKA was designed by listening closely to real backcountry travelers,” said Stefanie Whittington, senior product manager for Winnebago’s compact Class C and adventure platforms. “We looked at what breaks down, what creates friction and what gives people confidence when they’re days from pavement. Every decision came back to durability, autonomy, and ease of use.”

Turning nowhere into somewhere

ARKA transitions from rugged exploration to total comfort without compromise to allow adventurers to recover and recharge.

Durability and off-road performance: Built on the RAM® 5500 chassis with a 15,000 lb. towing capacity, the platform tackles tough terrain, vibration and gear-heavy adventures with confidence. A purpose-built exterior and optimized underbody provide protection and stability required for extended backcountry travel.

Built on the RAM® 5500 chassis with a 15,000 lb. towing capacity, the platform tackles tough terrain, vibration and gear-heavy adventures with confidence. A purpose-built exterior and optimized underbody provide protection and stability required for extended backcountry travel. Comfort and adaptability: Inside, ARKA balances rugged utility with comfort designed to help users recover and recharge between days on the move. Hydronic heating, heated tanks and floors, advanced insulation and industry-first heat recovery ventilation regulate temperature, manage humidity and reduce condensation across conditions from -10ºF to 120ºF. A durable interior featuring aluminum cabinetry, modular sleeping options, convertible dinette, L-track mounting and full-height gear garage support seamless transitions between remote exploration and everyday comfort.

Inside, ARKA balances rugged utility with comfort designed to help users recover and recharge between days on the move. Hydronic heating, heated tanks and floors, advanced insulation and industry-first heat recovery ventilation regulate temperature, manage humidity and reduce condensation across conditions from -10ºF to 120ºF. A durable interior featuring aluminum cabinetry, modular sleeping options, convertible dinette, L-track mounting and full-height gear garage support seamless transitions between remote exploration and everyday comfort. Autonomy and connectivity : ARKA is designed so essential systems are centrally managed and intentionally accessible. Winnebago Connect™ allows users to monitor and control power, climate, water and security from a connected device, simplifying off-grid living. A 48-volt electrical architecture with up to 15kWh of lithium battery capacity, a 3,600-watt inverter and multiple charging sources including solar, alternator and shore power deliver reliable, long-duration autonomy without added complexity.

: ARKA is designed so essential systems are centrally managed and intentionally accessible. Winnebago Connect™ allows users to monitor and control power, climate, water and security from a connected device, simplifying off-grid living. A 48-volt electrical architecture with up to 15kWh of lithium battery capacity, a 3,600-watt inverter and multiple charging sources including solar, alternator and shore power deliver reliable, long-duration autonomy without added complexity. Safety and security: Reinforced construction and integrated systems support awareness and control in changing conditions. Thoughtful engineering helps protect both the vehicle and its occupants, supporting confident travel across unfamiliar terrain and environments.

Reinforced construction and integrated systems support awareness and control in changing conditions. Thoughtful engineering helps protect both the vehicle and its occupants, supporting confident travel across unfamiliar terrain and environments. Utility and adaptability: ARKA is built as a flexible platform that evolves with its owners over time. Modular storage solutions and a curated range of bolt-on interior and exterior accessories allow users to personalize their setup as needs change, while preserving a focused foundation that comes equipped with everything they need and nothing they don’t.

“Every strong brand has chapters that redefine it, and ARKA marks one of those moments for Winnebago,” said Chris West, president of Winnebago Motorhomes. “We are honoring our heritage and strengthening the brand, our focus is simple: purposeful innovation, authentic outdoor experiences and products that truly earn the trust of our customers.”