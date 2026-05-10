Sunday Talk: Rowley on the Final Legislative Week

The sixteenth week and last week of the 2026 Iowa legislative session saw many bills considered in the Senate. Several major bills and topics were brought up as legislators worked to finish up the session. Here is a brief recap on some bills that may be of interest from this week:

HF 2711, a bill that removes references to affirmative action in Iowa Code and helps ensure all Iowans are on an equal footing was passed by the Senate on Wednesday. The Iowa Bill of Rights states, “All men and women are, by nature, free and equal, and have certain inalienable rights – among which are those enjoying and defending life, and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing and obtaining safety and happiness”. This bill addresses the fact in our state there are opportunities for all and we must live up to these rights as stated in our constitution, reinforcing self-reliance, drive, and merit-based performance to the best of our abilities.

HF 2348, a bill that refines the state definition of animal torture and updates the penalty of committing animal torture from an aggravated misdemeanor to a class D felony, also passed this week. The torturing of animals is a heinous act. It is well documented that individuals who commit such acts have a higher propensity towards violence to other people, like assault, domestic violence, rape, and murder. The bill provides that a person is guilty of animal torture if that person intentionally or knowingly crushes, burns, drowns, suffocates, impales, or otherwise subjects an animal to serious injury or death or causes, directs, or provides anything of value to another person to do the same. The bill received wide support from colleagues and my constituents alike. It was overdue. HF 2348 passed unanimously through the Senate on Wednesday.

HF 2598, a bill I had drafted in the Senate, also passed this week. The bill requires those who are applying or renewing a commercial driver’s license to participate in a human trafficking prevention course. The passage of this legislation is a great step forward in preventing human trafficking and helps keep Iowans safe.

SF 2472, property tax reform, passed the Senate on Sunday. This is estimated to provide $4 billion in tax relief for Iowans over the next several years and brings much needed relief to Iowa homeowners. This bill helps control local government spending, provides flexibility so our small towns and rural areas can continue providing important services, and brings more transparency to property tax statements. This is a big win for Iowa homeowners and I was happy to see this bill pass!

HF 2788, a bill that bans mail-order abortion pills, further protecting Iowa women from whatever is in these dangerous pills and continuing our goal to protect life in Iowa. The legislature has taken many steps to promote and protect life, and this bill was one more important step forward.

I want to thank all of you who have contacted me this legislative session.

My best form of contact is email at [email protected] or by cell (712) 330-5596.

Make it a great week!

Senator Dave Rowley, District 5

Serving: Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth, and Winnebago