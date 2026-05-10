Sunday Talk: Hermanson on Property Tax Relief: A Historic Win for Iowa Taxpayers

This past Sunday, the Iowa Legislature adjourned the 2026 session “Sine Die” with a significant victory for property taxpayers. After two years of stakeholder conversations, intensive negotiations, and one incredibly long 34 plus hour work day, we passed Senate File 2472. This is a comprehensive property tax overhaul designed to provide roughly $4.2 billion in relief over the next six years.

This bill represents a common-sense approach to local government spending. It ensures that as our communities grow, your tax burden remains manageable. Here is a look at what this legislation means for you and our neighbors in Cerro Gordo County.

While this legislation is a historic step forward, the path to passing it revealed a notable divide in how the two chambers viewed the solution. In the Senate, the bill moved forward with a nearly unanimous bipartisan vote, showing that many from across the aisle recognized the urgent need for structural tax reform. However, the situation was different in the House, where Democrats mostly voted in opposition. While we hoped for a unified front, our focus remained on delivering a common-sense approach that ensures local government growth is thoughtful and sustainable.

Despite that opposition, we successfully secured the relief that families in Cerro Gordo County and across Iowa have been asking for.

Direct Relief for Homeowners

We focused on delivering real, tangible relief for residential property owners by making the following changes:

Homestead Protection: We are converting the homestead credit into a more robust exemption. While the current exemption sits at $4,850, the new law expands this to a 10% exemption with a minimum of $5,500 and a maximum of $20,000. Crucially, this exemption will now rise with inflation to keep pace with the economy.

We are converting the homestead credit into a more robust exemption. While the current exemption sits at $4,850, the new law expands this to a 10% exemption with a minimum of $5,500 and a maximum of $20,000. Crucially, this exemption will now rise with inflation to keep pace with the economy. Lowering School Levies: We are using the funds saved from the credit-to-exemption conversion to buy down the foundation property tax levy. Currently at $5.40, it will be phased down to $4.90 over the next three years.

We are using the funds saved from the credit-to-exemption conversion to buy down the foundation property tax levy. Currently at $5.40, it will be phased down to $4.90 over the next three years. Seniors & Veterans: Current military and senior exemptions remain fully in place. Additionally, we increased the rental credit for elderly and disabled Iowans from $1,000 to $1,500.

Current military and senior exemptions remain fully in place. Additionally, we increased the rental credit for elderly and disabled Iowans from $1,000 to $1,500. SAVE Funding: We are gradually increasing the share of “Secure an Advanced Vision for Education” (SAVE) sales tax money devoted to property tax relief, moving from the current 7% to 25% by 2031.

We are gradually increasing the share of “Secure an Advanced Vision for Education” (SAVE) sales tax money devoted to property tax relief, moving from the current 7% to 25% by 2031.

Accountability and Fiscal Responsibility

To ensure local governments grow thoughtfully, we have introduced several common-sense measures:

Revenue Caps: We implemented a 2% hard cap on general levies for cities and counties, excluding new construction. This provides certainty for your family budget and introduces much-needed accountability to local general fund spending.

We implemented a 2% hard cap on general levies for cities and counties, excluding new construction. This provides certainty for your family budget and introduces much-needed accountability to local general fund spending. Reserve Limits: Government should not over-collect your tax dollars just to let them sit in a bank. We have limited reserve accounts to 35%.

Government should not over-collect your tax dollars just to let them sit in a bank. We have limited reserve accounts to 35%. Infrastructure Savings: To help our communities plan for the future, we authorized new accounts where funds exceeding the 35% limit can be saved specifically for major infrastructure or equipment, like fire trucks, snowplows, and wastewater plants.

To help our communities plan for the future, we authorized new accounts where funds exceeding the 35% limit can be saved specifically for major infrastructure or equipment, like fire trucks, snowplows, and wastewater plants. TIF Reform: Tax Increment Finance (TIF) districts are now limited to 23 years. This ensures TIF remains a tool for temporary development rather than a permanent drain on the tax base.

Tax Increment Finance (TIF) districts are now limited to 23 years. This ensures TIF remains a tool for temporary development rather than a permanent drain on the tax base.

Empowering the Taxpayer

We believe transparency and fairness are the best ways to protect your wallet:

Shifted Burden of Proof: If your property valuation increases by 10% or more, the burden of proof now shifts to the assessor. The government must now justify why your valuation is rising so sharply.

If your property valuation increases by 10% or more, the burden of proof now shifts to the assessor. The government must now justify why your valuation is rising so sharply. Transparent Mailers: We are revamping the informational mailers sent to every taxpayer. These will now be clearer and more concise, giving you a better understanding of exactly where your money is going and who is spending it.

We are revamping the informational mailers sent to every taxpayer. These will now be clearer and more concise, giving you a better understanding of exactly where your money is going and who is spending it. FirstHome Iowa: We created a new program modeled after 529 accounts to help Iowans save for their first home with specific tax advantages. Looking Ahead

We created a new program modeled after 529 accounts to help Iowans save for their first home with specific tax advantages.

While these changes passed this week, the bulk of them are designed to phase in starting January 1, 2027. This intentional delay gives our cities, counties, and school districts the necessary time to absorb these changes and ensure a smooth transition.

My goal in supporting this legislation was simple: to ensure local governments grow responsibly, operate with transparency, and keep your property tax bill under control. This bill moves Iowa in the right direction.

As always, if you have questions about this bill or any other legislative matter, please reach out to me. It is an honor to represent the hardworking families of District 59.

Serviam,

Christian

Christian Hermanson

State Representative

Iowa House District 59

[email protected]