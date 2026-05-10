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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Leland Grant, the Farm Bill, and Fraud

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: May 8, 2026

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor and other reporters to discuss issues facing the country. Topics include: Iran, E15, USDA funding to the Leland wastewater system, the Farm Bill and fraud in our Sunday Talk.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: May 8, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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