May Is Arthritis Awareness Month: Walk Toward Better Health

Each May, Arthritis Awareness Month shines a spotlight on the millions of Americans living with arthritis and the daily challenges the condition brings. While arthritis can limit mobility and cause persistent pain, evidence continues to show that a regular walking routine can make a meaningful difference, said Dawn Dunnegan, a health and human sciences educator with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

“Walking is one of the most accessible, low impact forms of physical activity, and for individuals with arthritis, it can help reduce pain, improve joint function and increase overall quality of life,” Dunnegan said.

The benefits of walking extend far beyond joint health. A consistent walking routine supports cardiovascular fitness, strengthens muscles that protect the joints, helps maintain healthy weight, boosts energy levels and enhances mental well-being. For many people, walking also provides a sense of empowerment and confidence — an active step toward managing symptoms and maintaining independence, Dunnegan said.

To help Iowans build these healthy habits, ISU Extension and Outreach is offering the Walk With Ease program in many counties across the state. This evidence based series is designed for individuals with arthritis or anyone looking for a safe, structured way to become more active. Participants learn strategies for reducing pain, setting achievable goals and staying motivated, all while engaging in guided walking sessions with trained facilitators.

“We are expanding access to Walk With Ease by partnering with YMCAs, public health departments, recreation centers, gyms, hospitals, assisted living communities and other local organizations,” Dunnegan said. These partnerships allow the program to reach Iowans in a wide variety of settings, making it easier for people to find a class that fits their needs and comfort level.

For those who do not have a program offering nearby — or whose schedules make in-person participation difficult — a self directed option is also available, Dunnegan noted. This virtual format provides the same core guidance and support, allowing participants to complete the program on their own time while still benefiting from structured materials and evidence based strategies. More information about the virtual and self directed program can be found at Iowa State’s Walk With Ease webpage.

“Arthritis Awareness Month is a reminder that small, consistent steps can lead to meaningful improvements in health. Whether through a community class or a self-paced program, Walk With Ease offers Iowans a practical, supportive path toward managing arthritis and staying active,” Dunnegan said.

To help you find a Walk With Ease program near you, contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office.