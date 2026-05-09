Virtual Grant Writing 101 Workshop Offered May 19

Nonprofit, government and school district representatives can strengthen their grant writing skills by registering for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Grant Writing 101 workshop, which will be held virtually on May 19 at 10 a.m.

“With funding opportunities becoming more competitive, having a strong proposal matters more than ever,” said Jen Hargrove, community development specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “This workshop helps participants focus on what reviewers look for and gives them practical tools to improve their chances of success.”

The two-hour online session covers grant terminology, how to find funding opportunities, how to align a project with funder priorities and techniques for writing persuasive narratives and budgets. The format is interactive and includes examples and take-home templates.

“Whether you are new to grant writing or looking to sharpen your skills, the goal is the same,” Hargrove said. “We want to help organizations tell a compelling story and submit proposals that stand out.”

Registration is $40 per person and closes on May 17. For more information, visit the Grant Writing webpage or contact Jen Hargrove at [email protected].