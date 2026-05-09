Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Water Temperatures Reach 60 Degrees

The popular DNR online interactive fishing atlas will be updated on May 14 with a fresh design and improved search features to help anglers plan their fishing trips more efficiently.

The enhanced Iowa Fishing Atlas features a modern, mobile-friendly interface designed for ease of use on phones and tablets. Improved address search features uses an angler’s device current location to easily find nearby fishing spots. Anglers can also drop a pin anywhere on the map to explore nearby fishing opportunities.

You can also find the fishing atlas on the free Go Outdoors Iowa App.

Area Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 61. Light northwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Mississippi River

Bellevue Management District

Contact Person: Dave Bierman – 563-872-5495

Mississippi River water levels have leveled out and are holding steady across the district. Water temperatures are in the mid- to upper 50s with the cooler weather the past few days. Last updated on 05/07/2026

Pool 12, Mississippi River (Dubuque)

Water Temperature (°F): 57.0

57.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 9.5 feet at the Dubuque tailwater and is holding steady. Water temperature has cooled a few degrees since last week. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Black Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations.

Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are catching some fish from the marina and harbor areas; the bite is slow. Slow down your presentation to entice bites.

Anglers are catching some fish from the marina and harbor areas; the bite is slow. Slow down your presentation to entice bites. Channel Catfish – Slow: Focus on areas with shallower and warmer water with some woody structure. Use a nightcrawler or dip baits.

Focus on areas with shallower and warmer water with some woody structure. Use a nightcrawler or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. The bite has picked up since last week. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. The bite has picked up since last week. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The bass bite has picked up as water levels stabilize.

The bass bite has picked up as water levels stabilize. Northern Pike – Slow: Anglers have caught a few pike in the Dubuque tailwater. Pool 12 has excellent numbers of pike.

Anglers have caught a few pike in the Dubuque tailwater. Pool 12 has excellent numbers of pike. Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. White Bass – Fair: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Pool 13, Mississippi River (Jackson)

Water Temperature (°F): 57.0

57.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 10.5 feet at the Bellevue tailwater and is holding steady. Water temperatures have dropped a couple degrees since last week with the cooler weather.

Black Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations.

Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are catching some fish from the marina and harbor areas; the bite is slow. Slow down your presentation to entice bites.

Anglers are catching some fish from the marina and harbor areas; the bite is slow. Slow down your presentation to entice bites. Channel Catfish – Fair: Focus on areas with shallower and warmer water and woody structure. Use a nightcrawler or dip baits.

Focus on areas with shallower and warmer water and woody structure. Use a nightcrawler or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. The bite has picked up since last week. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. The bite has picked up since last week. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Northern Pike – Slow: Good numbers of pike exist in Pool 13.

Good numbers of pike exist in Pool 13. Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. White Bass – Slow: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Pool 14, Mississippi River (Clinton)

Water Temperature (°F): 56.0

56.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 9.8 feet at Lock and Dam 13 and is holding steady. Water temperature has cooled a few degrees since last week. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Black Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations.

Bluegill – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations. Slow down your presentation to entice bites.

Channel Catfish – Slow: Focus on areas with shallower and warmer water and woody structure. Use a nightcrawler or dip baits.

Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. The bite has picked up since last week. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

White Bass – Fair: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

White Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations

Pool 15, Mississippi River (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 59.0

59.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 7.2 feet at Lock and Dam 14 and is holding steady. Water temperature has dropped a couple degrees since last week. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers; they will bite readily this time of year. Use a simple egg sinker and nightcrawler rig.

Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers; they will bite readily this time of year. Use a simple egg sinker and nightcrawler rig. Sauger – Slow

Walleye – Slow

White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Fairport Management District

Contact Person: Andy Fowler – 563-263-5062

Mississippi River Pools 16-19: River stages are below flood stage and continue to fall. Main channel water temperature is around 58 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Boat ramps are opening back up. Last updated on 05/07/2026

Pool 16, Mississippi River (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 10.57 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood Stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fairport is 10.97 feet; flood stage is 14 feet.

Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers.

With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Bass – Status Unsure: Try fishing for white bass in Sylvan Slough or below Lock and Dam 15 along the Davenport River front. Look for current breaks around rocky points. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits.

Try fishing for white bass in Sylvan Slough or below Lock and Dam 15 along the Davenport River front. Look for current breaks around rocky points. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber in Sunset Marina or the Andalusia Island complex.

Pool 17, Mississippi River (Muscatine)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 9.66 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The boat ramp at Big Timber is open. The Kilpeck landing is listed as closed.

Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes by trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wingdams. Some walleye can also be caught fishing around the outfalls of GPC.

With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes by trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wingdams. Some walleye can also be caught fishing around the outfalls of GPC. White Bass – Status Unsure: Try fishing for white bass around the outfalls of GPC. Anglers can also catch white bass on the wingdams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits.

Try fishing for white bass around the outfalls of GPC. Anglers can also catch white bass on the wingdams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.

Pool 18, Mississippi River (Louisa)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 11.19 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Toolsboro landing is open.

Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes can on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers.

With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes can on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Bass – Status Unsure: Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits on the wingdams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. . Also try fishing for white bass at the outlet of Lake Odessa.

Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits on the wingdams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. . Also try fishing for white bass at the outlet of Lake Odessa. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber at the Huron Island complex or Belle Pocket (Boston Bay).

Pool 19, Mississippi River (Lee)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 7.94 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet. River stage at Burlington is 13.16 feet; flood stage is 15 feet.

Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers.

With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber.

Guttenberg Management District

Contact Person: Karen Osterkamp – 563-252-1156

Water levels on the Upper Mississippi are gradually receding. Water clarity is stained. Boaters should use caution with floating trees/debris in the water. Water temperatures remain in the upper 50s. Expect the bite to pick up as water levels stabilize and temperatures rise. Last updated on 05/07/2026

Pool 09, Mississippi River (Allamakee)

Water Temperature (°F): 59.0

59.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

River level is 9.3 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain high then gradually taper off next week. New Albin Army Road has reopened. Water clarity is still stained with some debris and trees floating in the channel.

Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas..

Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.

Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Northern Pike – Fair: Comment: Cast chartreuse colored baits along shorelines and weed edges to hook a post-spawn northern pike.

Comment: Cast chartreuse colored baits along shorelines and weed edges to hook a post-spawn northern pike. Sauger – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.

Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.

Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass. Walleye – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.

Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream. White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows. White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas. Yellow Perch – Slow: Reports of a few perch biting before the rain and rise in water levels. Use jigs tipped with live minnows in off-current areas.

Pool 10, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Water Temperature (°F): 59.0

59.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is 618.6 feet at the Lynxville dam and is expected to remain there before gradually receding next week. Sny Magill landing road has reopened, but docks are not in yet. Water clarity is stained with debris floating in the channel.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.

Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Northern Pike – Fair: Comment: Cast chartreuse colored baits along shorelines and weed edges to hook a post-spawn northern pike.

Comment: Cast chartreuse colored baits along shorelines and weed edges to hook a post-spawn northern pike. Sauger – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.

Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.

Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass. Walleye – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.

Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream. White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows. White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Pool 11, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Water Temperature (°F): 59.0

59.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level has fallen to 10.2 feet at the Lock and Dam below Guttenberg and is expected to remain steady this week. When the lock gates are out, look for fish to move away from the dam to slack water. Try fishing the downstream current seams off the main channel. Water clarity is stained with some trees and debris floating through the dam.

Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.

Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast chartreuse colored baits along shorelines and weed edges to hook a post-spawn northern pike.

Cast chartreuse colored baits along shorelines and weed edges to hook a post-spawn northern pike. Sauger – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.

Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.

Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass. Walleye – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.

Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream. White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows. White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.