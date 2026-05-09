Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Water Temperatures Reach 60 Degrees
The popular DNR online interactive fishing atlas will be updated on May 14 with a fresh design and improved search features to help anglers plan their fishing trips more efficiently.
The enhanced Iowa Fishing Atlas features a modern, mobile-friendly interface designed for ease of use on phones and tablets. Improved address search features uses an angler’s device current location to easily find nearby fishing spots. Anglers can also drop a pin anywhere on the map to explore nearby fishing opportunities.
You can also find the fishing atlas on the free Go Outdoors Iowa App.
Area Weather
Northwest
Black Hawk Management District
- Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638
Shore fishing is productive on many area lakes. Water temperatures are around 60 degrees. Last updated on 05/07/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 57.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: As water temperatures warm back up and start to stabilize in the 60s, look for crappie action from shore to pick up. Try anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline.
- Walleye – Good: Anglers are picking up fish by boat and from shore. Anglers are having success using a variety of baits: a slow retrieve with a crawler on a weighted jig or fished under a bobber, a leach under a bobber, a twister, and crankbaits. Popular places to fish include: Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, North shore, and the east end near the outlet.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All courtesy docks are in except for the North boat ramp dock.
- Black Crappie – Fair: As water temperatures slowly warm back up, look for crappie near woody structure along shore. Use a small minnow under a bobber or a small jig.
- Walleye – Fair
Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)
- Water Temperature (°F): 57.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Walleye – Fair: The walleye bite has started to pick up. Use a twister, crankbait or leach under a bobber. Anglers have had success from the east shore, the marina, from boat near Stoney Point, and near the inlet.
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Clear Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517
For information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office. Last updated on 04/09/2026
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll small jigs in 4 to 8 feet of water along the north shore. Move to near shore woody structure in the afternoon as water temperatures rise.
- Water Temperature (°F): 52.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The lake is 1.08 inches above crest. Water clarity is 23 inches.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are starting to move shallow. The bite will pick up as the water temperature rises. Best bite is late afternoon.
- Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching walleyes on a variety of baits.
- Yellow Bass – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with bait. Best bite is afternoon on warmer days.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll small jigs in 3 to 6 feet of water in the morning. Move to near shore woody structure in the afternoon.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water clarity is over 6 feet.
- Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing near shore woody habitat or the edge of submerged vegetation. Slow presentations work best with the cool water temperatures.
- Walleye – Slow
- Yellow Perch – Slow
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing near the edge of submerged vegetation. Slow presentations work best with the cool water temperatures.
- Yellow Perch – Slow
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
River level is 5.76 feet.
Northern Pike – Slow
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Spirit Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542
Lake temperatures are in the mid- to upper 50s. Many fish species have started to move into shallower water; bites have been fairly good for most species. The walleye season is open on the Iowa Great Lakes. Last updated on 05/07/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 57.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All ramps are open.
- Black Crappie – Fair
- Bluegill – Good: Fishing has been good right off docks.
- Pumpkinseed – Good
- Water Temperature (°F): 62.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 60.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Some anglers have been catching fish from shore.
- Yellow Bass – Fair
Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)
- Water Temperature (°F): 57.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Water Temperature (°F): 55.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Boat ramp docks are in. The channel at Templar Park boat ramp was cleared, allowing easier travel to and from the lake.
- Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are using electronics to stay on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.
- Bluegill – Good: Many anglers have been successfully fishing from shore or from docks. A simple hook, worm and bobber setup is working for many.
- Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching 9- to13- inch fish.
- Water Temperature (°F): 54.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All boat ramp docks are in and available for use.
- Bluegill – Good: Anglers are successfully catching fish off docks and in the canals.
- Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are fishing just off the end of docks. Most are using crank or chatter baits.
Northeast
Decorah Management District
- Contact Person: Caleb Schnitzler – 563-382-8324
Conditions will be more seasonal through the weekend. Daytime temperatures will each into the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. Area river levels are normalizing and clearing. The amount of rain on Thursday evening may affect water quality. Stocking calendars for the 2026 season are available on the DNR Trout Fishing website. Last updated on 04/23/2026
Allamakee County Trout Streams (Allamakee)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. Fourth turkey hunting season runs through May 17. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors when walking to your favorite trout stream.
- Brook Trout – Slow: Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Currents in tight runs around rocks can pull your line and make your fly look unnatural. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift.
- Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.
- Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with a small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.
Cedar River (above Nashua) (Floyd)
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Water temperature is in the 50s.
- Channel Catfish – Good: Use a hook with a dead chub, fresh dead minnow, or stink bait fished on the bottom.
- Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies in off-channel areas. Use a small jig or crankbait fished near the bottom.
- Walleye – Good: Use a jig with a live minnow about a foot off the bottom in an off channel area or back eddy.
- White Sucker – Good: Use a jig tipped with a worm fished on bottom.
Clayton County Trout Streams (Clayton)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. Fourth turkey hunting season runs through May 17. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors when walking to your favorite trout stream.
- Brook Trout – Slow: Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Currents in tight runs around rocks can pull your line and make your fly look unnatural. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift.
- Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.
- Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.
Fayette County Trout Streams (Fayette)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. Fourth turkey hunting season runs through May 17. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors when walking to your favorite trout stream.
- Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.
- Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is in the 50s.
- Black Crappie – Good: Try a jig head tipped with a minnow or plastic jig fished from shore.
- Bluegill – Fair: Gills come in shore toward evening to find food near downed logs or trees. Downed logs provide food for aquatic insects and small crustaceans, favorite treats for bluegills, and a safe place to escape predators.
- Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are nesting in shallow water. Use a spinner or crankbait with a slow retrieve from shore.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water clarity is excellent. Best bite is in the morning and evening.
- Black Crappie – Good: Find crappie suspended. Try a small spinner or crankbait with a slow or varied retrieval.
- Bluegill – Fair: Gills come in shore toward evening to find food near downed logs or trees. Downed logs provide food for aquatic insects and small crustaceans, favorite treats for bluegills, and a safe place to escape predators.
- Largemouth Bass – Fair: With warmer water, bass are starting to make nests near shore. Use a crankbait or a spinner retrieved slowly.
- Northern Pike – Fair: Pike hang in weedy areas stalking prey. Use a spoon or hair jig to tease this feisty fish.
Mitchell County Trout Streams (Mitchell)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. Fourth turkey hunting season runs through May 17. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors when walking to your favorite trout stream.
- Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.
- Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with a small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.
Turkey River (above Clermont) (Fayette)
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Water temperatures are in the 50s.
- Smallmouth Bass – Fair
- Walleye – Good: Use a jig with a live minnow about a foot off the bottom in an off channel area or back eddy.
- White Sucker – Excellent: The sucker bite is on with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Use a hook or jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah) (Winneshiek)
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Water temperature is in the 50s.
- Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallies in deeper holes near the stream bottom; try to entice them with smaller presentations and a slow retrieve.
- Walleye – Fair: Use a jig with a live minnow about a foot off the bottom in an off channel area. Try fishing deeper or later in day on clear days.
- White Sucker – Excellent: The sucker bite is on with water temperatures in the mid-50s. Use a jig tipped with a worm fished on the bottom.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Fish activity slowed as the air temperatures stay cool. Try fishing over structure or shallower areas toward evening.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Try a jig head tipped with a minnow or plastic jig from shoreline.
- Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill bite slowed as the water temperatures cool. Continue to use small jigs tipped with a waxworm or spike.
- Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are hitting worms or dead chubs fished off bottom.
- Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are hitting spinner baits near structure about 2 to 3 feet below surface.
Winneshiek County Trout Streams (Winneshiek)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. Fourth turkey hunting season runs through May 17. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors when walking to your favorite trout stream.
- Brook Trout – Slow: Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Currents in tight runs around rocks can pull your line and make your fly look unnatural. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift.
- Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.
- Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.
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Manchester Management District
- Contact Person: Dan Kirby – 563-927-3276
Interior rivers are falling with good water clarity for fishing. Water temperatures are in the 50s; fishing should improve with higher temperatures. Anglers are catching catfish, walleye and smallmouth bass on the Cedar River and Maquoketa River. Anglers are starting to pick up some crappie on the lakes in and around Cedar Falls/Waterloo area and in Lake Delhi. Trout streams in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties are in excellent condition; we have received many good reports on trout fishing. Contact your local area bait and tackle shops for the most up-to-date reports. Last updated on 05/07/2026
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Use smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.
- Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small jigs, smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Anglers are catching Rainbow Trout and Brown Trout.
- Brown Trout – Fair: Use crankbaits or nightcrawlers.
- Rainbow Trout – Good: Try small jigs or flashy mepps spinner baits.
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Anglers are catching both Rainbow Trout and Brown Trout.
- Brown Trout – Fair: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good with casting little crankbaits as well.
- Rainbow Trout – Good: Use smaller jigs or flashy mepps spinner baits.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Anglers are catching crappie out of Big Woods Lake. Mothers’ Day is traditionally a great day for catching crappie with family.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Try locating structure using electronics to find fish. Use a live minnow under a slip bobber or jigging flashy hair jigs or tube jigs.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City) (Black Hawk)
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The Cedar River is currently falling with good water clarity. Anglers are catching channel catfish, walleye, smallmouth bass and some crappie.
- Black Crappie – Fair
- Channel Catfish – Fair: Use fresh cut bait, dead baits, or nightcrawlers.
- Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve flashy spoons or try a live chub or shiner under a bobber near slack water areas.
- Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler.
- Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler. Present a slower retrieve with the cooler water temperatures if you are casting crankbaits.
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Trout stocking scheduled for May 2026 at Dalton Pond has been canceled. A bridge used to access the trout fishing destination is closed due to structural deterioration. The Iowa DNR is gathering cost estimates and preliminary plans to determine next steps at Dalton Pond. Local media outlets and this weekly report will be updated with developments. Dalton Pond is currently accessible only as a walk-in fishery.
- Rainbow Trout – Slow
Delaware County Trout Streams (Delaware)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Trout streams in Delaware County are in excellent condition. A recent sample on Spring Branch Creek showed good numbers of quality sized brown trout at the fish hatchery. There have been good reports at Richmond Springs within Backbone Park.
- Brown Trout – Good: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good with casting little crankbaits as well.
Dubuque County Trout Streams (Dubuque)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Trout streams in Dubuque County are in excellent condition. Catfish Creek within the upper end of Swiss Valley Park is a very popular area for both rainbow and brown trout.
- Brown Trout – Fair: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good along with casting little crankbaits.
- Rainbow Trout – Good: Use smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Heritage Pond was stocked with rainbow trout on April 25th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
- Rainbow Trout – Fair: Crankbaits, spinners including Rooster Tails and Mepps, or nightcrawlers fished on the bottom are recommended to catch trout at Heritage Pond. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
Jackson County Trout Streams (Jackson)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Trout streams in Jackson County are in excellent condition.
- Brown Trout – Good: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good along with casting little crankbaits.
- Rainbow Trout – Good: Try smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is in the 50s. Crappie and bass fishing is fair, but is improving as water temperatures rise.
- Black Crappie – Fair
- Largemouth Bass – Fair
- Smallmouth Bass – Fair
Maquoketa River (above Monticello) (Delaware)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
The Maquoketa River is falling with good water clarity. Anglers are catching some channel catfish, smallmouth bass and walleye.
- Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler.
- Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler. Present a slower retrieve with the cooler water temperatures if you are casting crankbaits.
North Prairie Lake (Black Hawk)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
North Prairie Lake was stocked with rainbow trout on Saturday, April 25th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
- Rainbow Trout – Fair: Use smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits. Nightcrawlers on a lindy rig will work, too. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Anglers are catching trout at Richmond Springs in Backbone State Park.
- Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small jigs or flashy mepps spinner baits.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock) (Butler)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
Falling river levels with good water clarity. No fishing reports; conditions are good and improving for bass, catfish, and walleye.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills) (Buchanan)
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
- Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler.
- Walleye – Status Unsure: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler. Present a slower retrieve with the cooler water temperatures if you are casting crankbaits.
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Mississippi River
Bellevue Management District
- Contact Person: Dave Bierman – 563-872-5495
Mississippi River water levels have leveled out and are holding steady across the district. Water temperatures are in the mid- to upper 50s with the cooler weather the past few days. Last updated on 05/07/2026
Pool 12, Mississippi River (Dubuque)
- Water Temperature (°F): 57.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water level is around 9.5 feet at the Dubuque tailwater and is holding steady. Water temperature has cooled a few degrees since last week. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.
- Black Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations.
- Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are catching some fish from the marina and harbor areas; the bite is slow. Slow down your presentation to entice bites.
- Channel Catfish – Slow: Focus on areas with shallower and warmer water with some woody structure. Use a nightcrawler or dip baits.
- Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. The bite has picked up since last week. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.
- Largemouth Bass – Fair: The bass bite has picked up as water levels stabilize.
- Northern Pike – Slow: Anglers have caught a few pike in the Dubuque tailwater. Pool 12 has excellent numbers of pike.
- Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.
- Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.
- White Bass – Fair: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.
Pool 13, Mississippi River (Jackson)
- Water Temperature (°F): 57.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water level is around 10.5 feet at the Bellevue tailwater and is holding steady. Water temperatures have dropped a couple degrees since last week with the cooler weather.
- Black Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations.
- Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are catching some fish from the marina and harbor areas; the bite is slow. Slow down your presentation to entice bites.
- Channel Catfish – Fair: Focus on areas with shallower and warmer water and woody structure. Use a nightcrawler or dip baits.
- Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. The bite has picked up since last week. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.
- Northern Pike – Slow: Good numbers of pike exist in Pool 13.
- Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.
- Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.
- White Bass – Slow: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.
Pool 14, Mississippi River (Clinton)
- Water Temperature (°F): 56.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water level is around 9.8 feet at Lock and Dam 13 and is holding steady. Water temperature has cooled a few degrees since last week. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.
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Black Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations.
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Bluegill – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations. Slow down your presentation to entice bites.
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Channel Catfish – Slow: Focus on areas with shallower and warmer water and woody structure. Use a nightcrawler or dip baits.
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Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. The bite has picked up since last week. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.
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Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.
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Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.
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White Bass – Fair: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.
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White Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations
Pool 15, Mississippi River (Scott)
- Water Temperature (°F): 59.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water level is around 7.2 feet at Lock and Dam 14 and is holding steady. Water temperature has dropped a couple degrees since last week. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.
- Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers; they will bite readily this time of year. Use a simple egg sinker and nightcrawler rig.
- Sauger – Slow
- Walleye – Slow
- White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.
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Fairport Management District
- Contact Person: Andy Fowler – 563-263-5062
Mississippi River Pools 16-19: River stages are below flood stage and continue to fall. Main channel water temperature is around 58 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Boat ramps are opening back up. Last updated on 05/07/2026
Pool 16, Mississippi River (Scott)
- Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Tailwater stage is 10.57 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood Stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fairport is 10.97 feet; flood stage is 14 feet.
- Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers.
- White Bass – Status Unsure: Try fishing for white bass in Sylvan Slough or below Lock and Dam 15 along the Davenport River front. Look for current breaks around rocky points. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits.
- White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber in Sunset Marina or the Andalusia Island complex.
Pool 17, Mississippi River (Muscatine)
- Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Tailwater stage is 9.66 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The boat ramp at Big Timber is open. The Kilpeck landing is listed as closed.
- Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes by trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wingdams. Some walleye can also be caught fishing around the outfalls of GPC.
- White Bass – Status Unsure: Try fishing for white bass around the outfalls of GPC. Anglers can also catch white bass on the wingdams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits.
- White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.
Pool 18, Mississippi River (Louisa)
- Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Tailwater stage is 11.19 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Toolsboro landing is open.
- Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes can on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers.
- White Bass – Status Unsure: Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits on the wingdams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. . Also try fishing for white bass at the outlet of Lake Odessa.
- White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber at the Huron Island complex or Belle Pocket (Boston Bay).
Pool 19, Mississippi River (Lee)
- Water Temperature (°F): 58.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Tailwater stage is 7.94 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet. River stage at Burlington is 13.16 feet; flood stage is 15 feet.
- Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers.
- White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber.
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Guttenberg Management District
- Contact Person: Karen Osterkamp – 563-252-1156
Water levels on the Upper Mississippi are gradually receding. Water clarity is stained. Boaters should use caution with floating trees/debris in the water. Water temperatures remain in the upper 50s. Expect the bite to pick up as water levels stabilize and temperatures rise. Last updated on 05/07/2026
Pool 09, Mississippi River (Allamakee)
- Water Temperature (°F): 59.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
River level is 9.3 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain high then gradually taper off next week. New Albin Army Road has reopened. Water clarity is still stained with some debris and trees floating in the channel.
- Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas..
- Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.
- Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.
- Northern Pike – Fair: Comment: Cast chartreuse colored baits along shorelines and weed edges to hook a post-spawn northern pike.
- Sauger – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.
- Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.
- Walleye – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.
- White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.
- White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.
- Yellow Perch – Slow: Reports of a few perch biting before the rain and rise in water levels. Use jigs tipped with live minnows in off-current areas.
Pool 10, Mississippi River (Clayton)
- Water Temperature (°F): 59.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water level is 618.6 feet at the Lynxville dam and is expected to remain there before gradually receding next week. Sny Magill landing road has reopened, but docks are not in yet. Water clarity is stained with debris floating in the channel.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.
- Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.
- Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.
- Northern Pike – Fair: Comment: Cast chartreuse colored baits along shorelines and weed edges to hook a post-spawn northern pike.
- Sauger – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.
- Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.
- Walleye – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.
- White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.
- White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.
Pool 11, Mississippi River (Clayton)
- Water Temperature (°F): 59.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water level has fallen to 10.2 feet at the Lock and Dam below Guttenberg and is expected to remain steady this week. When the lock gates are out, look for fish to move away from the dam to slack water. Try fishing the downstream current seams off the main channel. Water clarity is stained with some trees and debris floating through the dam.
- Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.
- Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.
- Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.
- Northern Pike – Fair: Cast chartreuse colored baits along shorelines and weed edges to hook a post-spawn northern pike.
- Sauger – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.
- Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.
- Walleye – Slow: Try live minnows to entice the bite. With higher water coming down, look for fish to move off to slack current downstream.
- White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.
- White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.
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