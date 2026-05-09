Organizers Make Final Sponsorship Push for the West Hancock Speech London Trip

The West Hancock High School Speech team is headed to London, England for an adventure in theater. The team will depart on June 1st and return on the 8th. Dr. Robin Kudej is the Speech coach says that the team will not be performing during the trip.

Claire Hiscocks is excited about the upcoming trip and is looking to learn more about the origins of modern theater.

Olivia Dewaard echoed the excitement of traveling to London to get a better understanding of the theater.

London acting schools are some of the best in the world and those actors work extensively in London. For Carson Fox, this will be an experience he will treasure.

The students have been grateful for the support of the community in funding the trip through sponsorships according to Hiscocks.

The number to call for those wanting to sponsor is (641) 843-3563.