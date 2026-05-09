North Iowa Outdoors: Walleye Numbers are Up

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently collected millions of walleye eggs from fish in Rathbun, Storm and Spirit Lake to raise fish to stock back into the lakes and waterways. The DNR’s Jay Rudacille oversees the process, and says the collection shows the walleye populations are strong.

He says it’s the same story for Spirit Lake where anglers can 25 to 30 inch walleyes. Rudacille says it is a lot of work collecting the eggs, but he says there’s excitement as it signals spring is here.

Rudacille says it’s a case where they get to see their effort pay off.

He says the walleye is one of the favorites of anglers in Iowa and the midwest, so it’s important to keep the population strong.