Buffalo Center City Council to Review Street Rehabilitation Project

The Buffalo Center City Council will meet on Monday to first hold a public hearing on the 2025-26 budget amendment. The public will have a chance to voice their opinion on the amendment before the council considers it for adoption.

The council will hold a second public hearing for the evening on the proposed plan, specifications, and cost estimate of the proposed 2026 Street Rehabilitation Project. Project Engineer Jason Petersburg will address the council on the matter and citizens will have the chance to voice their opinions to the council. A third hearing for the evening will center on the city entering into a General Obligation Corporate Purpose Loan Agreement to fund the project.

Once all public hearings are complete, the council will have the chance to to approve a resolution that authorizes the proposed plan for the project. The council will then consider bids for the project and then award contracts to the winning bidders. The council will then be given the opportunity to enter into the loan agreement for the project.

The council will approve bill payments and permits before giving citizens ands employees of the city the opportunity to address the council. They will also hear from committee and department heads before adjourning.