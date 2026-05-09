Bring a Tropical Touch to Iowa Gardens with Tender Perennials

Iowa gardeners looking to add bright foliage, bold flowers and a tropical feel can turn to tender perennials for fast-growing seasonal impact.

Tender perennials live for multiple years in warm climates but are not reliably winter hardy in Iowa, meaning they must be overwintered indoors and replanted each spring. These plants grow quickly in summer and provide dramatic color and texture in landscapes and containers.

“Tender perennials let Iowa gardeners experiment with plants that look right at home in a tropical garden,” said Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “They grow fast once the weather warms and deliver a big visual payoff in a relatively short season.”

Choose tender perennials that perform well in Iowa

Tender perennials that perform well in Iowa include cannas, dahlias, gladiolus, tuberous begonias, caladiums and calla lilies. These plants are valued for their showy flowers, striking foliage or both, and often work best as focal points in garden beds or as bold accents in large containers.

“Plants like cannas and caladiums can completely change the feel of a space,” Steil said. “They add height, bold texture, and color in ways that many traditional annuals can’t.”

Start tender perennials indoors for an earlier display

Gardeners looking to get an early start can plant tender perennials indoors in late winter. Their underground structures, including tubers, rhizomes and corms, are potted and kept warm until growth begins. As shoots emerge, plants should be moved to bright light and gradually acclimated to outdoor conditions before planting outside.

“Starting them indoors isn’t required, but it can give gardeners a jump on the season,” added Steil.

Plant tender perennials outdoors after frost danger passes

Tender perennials should be planted outdoors after the danger of frost has passed and soils have warmed, typically in mid- to late May across much of Iowa. Those not started indoors can be planted directly in the garden at that time and will still grow rapidly. Choose sunny locations with well-drained soil and plant at the proper depth, often around two to six inches, depending on the species.

Provide water and fertilizer for strong summer growth

During the growing season, consistent watering and regular fertilization are key. Most tender perennials are not drought-tolerant and dry out quickly in containers.

“To get the most growth and flowers out of these plants, they need regular water and fertilizer,” Steil said. “A little extra care goes a long way.”

With proper planting and seasonal care, tender perennials give Iowa gardeners an easy way to enjoy tropical-looking plants all summer long.