Hancock County Board to Discuss Time Clocks Again on Monday

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting on either kiow.com or b1031.com. The board will open with a public forum before hearing from Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis and his update on the county secondary roads.

The board will then discuss the use of a timeclocks/time reporting system for county employees. The board wants to look at the viability and effectiveness of having the system according to Hancock County Supervisor Bud Jermeland.

Jermeland admits that the board must be careful with its money in determining if the time clocks are feasible.

The board will consider signing a terms of service with Fort & Schlegel CPA PC for audit of financial statements for FY2025-2026.

The supervisors will consider a proclamation making the county recognize and honor Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Awareness month.

Emergency Management and 911 Communications/Zoning Director Andy Buffington will discuss and possibly ask the board to consider creation and change of a position from a Communications Assistant to Communications Supervisor.

Finally, the supervisors will be asked to review and certify county employee wages for the upcoming fiscal year which begins July 1st.