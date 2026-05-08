Absentee Ballots Available for the Primary Election

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections announced that absentee ballots for the June 2, 2026 Primary Election are now available in the County Auditor’s office. Voters may register and vote in the County Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, and on specified dates listed below. Reminder – Voter Pre-registration deadline is at 5:00 pm, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Each request for an absentee ballot must contain one voter’s name, driver’s license or pin number,

resident address, and mailing address (if different from the resident address), date of birth, election

requesting the absentee ballot for, party affiliation and signature of the person requesting a ballot.

State forms can be downloaded from the Secretary of State website:

http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html.

If you are requesting a ballot by mail, it must be received no later than Monday, May 18 at 5:00 pm. This enables the County Auditor’s office to mail the ballots in a timely manner. Send written requests to the County Auditor's office, 126 S. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa, 50436.

Additional hours open:

Monday, May 18, 2026, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers, also the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Friday, May 29, 2026, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline for Absentee Affidavit review

Saturday, May 30, 2026, open 8:00 am to 4:00 pm – In-person voting and returning absentee ballots.

Monday, June 1, 2024, open 8:00 am to 4:30 pm – Last day for In-person voting at the Auditor’s Office.

Tuesday, June 2, 2024, open 7:00 am to 8:00 pm – Return absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.

Questions regarding absentee voting and the pre-registration deadline may be directed to the

Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.