Wet April improves Iowa drought conditions

Iowa saw significant improvement in drought conditions during April, thanks to above-normal rainfall across much of the state.

According to the latest Water Summary Update, Iowa received a preliminary statewide average of 5.66 inches of precipitation in April. That is nearly two inches above normal and ranks as the sixth-wettest April in 154 years of records.

Most of the state is now listed as having normal drought conditions under Iowa’s Drought Plan. However, parts of northwest Iowa remain under a drought watch.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 10 percent of Iowa is still experiencing abnormally dry conditions or worse, with about two percent of the state in moderate or severe drought.

Statewide temperatures averaged 52.3 degrees in April, which is 3.7 degrees above normal.

Officials say streamflows have returned to mostly normal or above-normal levels across much of Iowa, though some isolated areas remain below normal.

The Climate Prediction Center outlook for May calls for a chance of below-normal precipitation across Iowa. Drought conditions in far northwest Iowa are expected to persist into the summer.