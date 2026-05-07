Clean Up in Forest City Set for Two Dates

Two important clean up dates are taking place in Forest City. The first is the city wide Scout Clean Up Day which will be Saturday according to Forest City Streets and Sanitation Superintendent Andrew Faber.

Participants must pay for pick up at City Hall before noon on Friday. Small debris is $30, medium debris is $50, and the large debris fee is $70. Lumber must be cut to three foot lengths and all nails must be removed. Details on what is allowed for pick up can be obtained by calling City Hall.

A second date for clean up is also scheduled according to Faber. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/05/FCClean-2.wav

Those who have chemicals, paints, or other items can contact the Forest City Hall to arrange for pick up.