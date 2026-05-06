Winnebago County Tests Voting Equipment

Winnebago County Election Commissioner Karla Weiss and Election Clerk Lori Jacobs officially tested the election equipment which will be used in the June primary election.

The county uses Unisyn tabulating machines which are not computers. This allows for the submitted ballots to be tabulated. Those results are then sent to the Iowa Secretary of States’ Office and are canvassed by the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors to become official.

Weiss reassured voters that the process is secure and safe. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/05/KElect-.wav

Various ballot were used including party affiliation, incomplete and empty ballots, fully filled in ones, and ballots where two candidates running for the same office were used. They system caught each of these and counted those which were correct.

A final tabulation showed fully accurate results. The office must test each of these tabulating machines for accuracy before they are sent out to precincts for use.