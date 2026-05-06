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NIACC Pathways to Success Honored 56 Student Leaders
North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) recognized 56 student leaders at the 36th annual Pathways to Success event held April 22, 2026 in the North Iowa Community Auditorium. Honorees were nominated by NIACC faculty and staff for their academic achievement, positive attitude, character, teamwork, and ability to inspire others. The event also featured a keynote address by 2026 Outstanding Alumnus and Mason City native, Gilman “Gil” Anderson, class of 1978. In addition to Anderson, Philip “Phil” Johnson, class of 1964, and Anthony “Tony” Coloff, class of 1962, were awarded the 2026 Distinguished Alumnus awards.
Anderson, a Mason City native, graduated from NIACC in 1978 before continuing his education at the University of Northern Iowa. He began his professional career with Hughes Aircraft Company in Los Angeles, where he worked on emerging technologies designed to improve manufacturing processes. He later joined Northrop Grumman, where he led a team of more than 75 technologists supporting the top-secret B-2 bomber program and helping develop what was described as a “factory of the future.”
After nearly a decade in the aerospace and defense industry, Anderson transitioned into information technology consulting. He held executive leadership roles with Oracle Corporation and Andersen Consulting, two of the nation’s leading technology consulting firms. In 1998, he co-founded Caribou Lake Software and served as President and Chief Executive Officer as the firm grew to more than 100 consultants before being acquired. Following the sale, Anderson joined Accenture as a Senior Partner. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Anderson built a reputation for creating high-performing teams and helping Fortune 500 organizations align business strategy with technology to increase stakeholder value.
During his keynote remarks, Anderson shared insights from his professional journey and encouraged students to remain curious, pursue opportunities, and continue learning throughout their careers. He reflected on the important role NIACC played in helping launch his educational and professional path.
Also honored during the event were two recipients of the 2026 Distinguished Alumnus Award. Phil Johnson, a 1964 graduate of Mason City Junior College, was recognized for his lifelong contributions to education, athletics, and community leadership. Johnson played collegiate baseball and basketball during his academic career and later spent several years teaching and coaching in Iowa and Wisconsin before transitioning into the financial services industry. He has built a successful career as a financial advisor in Mason City and has remained deeply involved in community initiatives, including efforts supporting Mason City High School athletics and alumni programs.
Tony Coloff, a 1962 graduate of Mason City Junior College, was also honored as a Distinguished Alumnus for his career in broadcasting and his longstanding support of NIACC. Coloff and his wife, Sue, founded KIOW-FM in Forest City in 1978, which grew into Coloff Media, a network of fifteen radio stations serving communities across Iowa. Coloff has served on the NIACC Alumni Association Advisory Board since 2004 and has been a strong advocate for NIACC students and programs. His contributions to broadcasting have earned numerous honors, including Iowa Broadcaster of the Year and induction into the Iowa Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
Students honored at the event included:
Algona
Sean Davis
Sean Davis
Ames
Ian Roske
Ian Roske
Bancroft
Colin Rasch
Colin Rasch
Belmond
Ethan Dirks
Briana Medina
Ashtin Willms
Ethan Dirks
Briana Medina
Ashtin Willms
Britt
Ammy Mendoza
Ammy Mendoza
Clear Lake
Linden Reynolds
Linden Reynolds
Conger, Minnesota
Parker Hintz
Parker Hintz
Cresco
Kaiya Holten
Preston Hurd
Kaiya Holten
Preston Hurd
Edgar, Wisconsin
Makayla Wirkus
Makayla Wirkus
Floyd
Emma Miller
Emma Miller
Forest City
Jenna Walker
Jenna Walker
Garner
Kenedee Frayne
Jessica Yancy
Kenedee Frayne
Jessica Yancy
Geneseo, Illinois
Connor Mitchell
Connor Mitchell
Geneva
Aubreigh Abbas
Aubreigh Abbas
Glidden
Addison Boell
Addison Boell
Greene
Lucas Goodrich
Lucas Goodrich
Hampton
Kenzie Moorehead
Kenzie Moorehead
Kelley, Iowa
Katelyn Riesselman
Katelyn Riesselman
Kölliken, Switzerland
Noemi Nater
Noemi Nater
Lake Mills
Garrett Ham
Caden Mattern
Garrett Ham
Caden Mattern
Manly
Jenna Stohr
Jenna Stohr
Marble Rock
Alex Baltes
Alex Baltes
Mason City
Owen Anderson
Drew DeGabriele
Gwen Fiser
Chase Holloway
Morgan Lovik
Eliott Ruiz
Megan Tobin
Owen Anderson
Drew DeGabriele
Gwen Fiser
Chase Holloway
Morgan Lovik
Eliott Ruiz
Megan Tobin
New Hampton
Marshall Zeien
Marshall Zeien
Nora Springs
Faith Etheredge
Reggi Spotts
Faith Etheredge
Reggi Spotts
North Liberty
Bridget Canton
Bridget Canton
Northwood
Tyke Remster
Tyke Remster
Orchard
Keagan Hennessey
Keagan Hennessey
Osage
Jarin Camlin
Cooper Meek
Carter Muller
Jarin Camlin
Cooper Meek
Carter Muller
Plymouth
Alexander Moore
Alexander Moore
Remsen
Mya Bunkers
Mya Bunkers
Rockford
Catherine Dow
Grace Muller
Catherine Dow
Grace Muller
Rockwell
Hannah Hensley
Maci Shupe
Hannah Hensley
Maci Shupe
Rudd
Sirell Smith
Sirell Smith
Scarville
Lance Helming
Lance Helming
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Caden Watson
Caden Watson
St. Ansgar
Kinsey Anderson
Elizabeth Muller
Drew Powers
Kinsey Anderson
Elizabeth Muller
Drew Powers
Ventura
Makenna Crabb
Makenna Crabb
NIACC’s 36th annual Pathways to Success event was sponsored by the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, Tony and Sue Coloff, and the NIACC Student Government.
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