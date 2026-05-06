NIACC Pathways to Success Honored 56 Student Leaders

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) recognized 56 student leaders at the 36th annual Pathways to Success event held April 22, 2026 in the North Iowa Community Auditorium. Honorees were nominated by NIACC faculty and staff for their academic achievement, positive attitude, character, teamwork, and ability to inspire others. The event also featured a keynote address by 2026 Outstanding Alumnus and Mason City native, Gilman “Gil” Anderson, class of 1978. In addition to Anderson, Philip “Phil” Johnson, class of 1964, and Anthony “Tony” Coloff, class of 1962, were awarded the 2026 Distinguished Alumnus awards.

Anderson, a Mason City native, graduated from NIACC in 1978 before continuing his education at the University of Northern Iowa. He began his professional career with Hughes Aircraft Company in Los Angeles, where he worked on emerging technologies designed to improve manufacturing processes. He later joined Northrop Grumman, where he led a team of more than 75 technologists supporting the top-secret B-2 bomber program and helping develop what was described as a “factory of the future.”

After nearly a decade in the aerospace and defense industry, Anderson transitioned into information technology consulting. He held executive leadership roles with Oracle Corporation and Andersen Consulting, two of the nation’s leading technology consulting firms. In 1998, he co-founded Caribou Lake Software and served as President and Chief Executive Officer as the firm grew to more than 100 consultants before being acquired. Following the sale, Anderson joined Accenture as a Senior Partner. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Anderson built a reputation for creating high-performing teams and helping Fortune 500 organizations align business strategy with technology to increase stakeholder value.

During his keynote remarks, Anderson shared insights from his professional journey and encouraged students to remain curious, pursue opportunities, and continue learning throughout their careers. He reflected on the important role NIACC played in helping launch his educational and professional path.

Also honored during the event were two recipients of the 2026 Distinguished Alumnus Award. Phil Johnson, a 1964 graduate of Mason City Junior College, was recognized for his lifelong contributions to education, athletics, and community leadership. Johnson played collegiate baseball and basketball during his academic career and later spent several years teaching and coaching in Iowa and Wisconsin before transitioning into the financial services industry. He has built a successful career as a financial advisor in Mason City and has remained deeply involved in community initiatives, including efforts supporting Mason City High School athletics and alumni programs.

Tony Coloff, a 1962 graduate of Mason City Junior College, was also honored as a Distinguished Alumnus for his career in broadcasting and his longstanding support of NIACC. Coloff and his wife, Sue, founded KIOW-FM in Forest City in 1978, which grew into Coloff Media, a network of fifteen radio stations serving communities across Iowa. Coloff has served on the NIACC Alumni Association Advisory Board since 2004 and has been a strong advocate for NIACC students and programs. His contributions to broadcasting have earned numerous honors, including Iowa Broadcaster of the Year and induction into the Iowa Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Students honored at the event included:

Algona

Sean Davis

Ames

Ian Roske

Bancroft

Colin Rasch

Belmond

Ethan Dirks

Briana Medina

Ashtin Willms

Britt

Ammy Mendoza

Clear Lake

Linden Reynolds

Conger, Minnesota

Parker Hintz

Cresco

Kaiya Holten

Preston Hurd

Edgar, Wisconsin

Makayla Wirkus

Floyd

Emma Miller

Forest City

Jenna Walker

Garner

Kenedee Frayne

Jessica Yancy

Geneseo, Illinois

Connor Mitchell

Geneva

Aubreigh Abbas

Glidden

Addison Boell

Greene

Lucas Goodrich

Hampton

Kenzie Moorehead

Kelley, Iowa

Katelyn Riesselman

Kölliken, Switzerland

Noemi Nater

Lake Mills

Garrett Ham

Caden Mattern

Manly

Jenna Stohr

Marble Rock

Alex Baltes

Mason City

Owen Anderson

Drew DeGabriele

Gwen Fiser

Chase Holloway

Morgan Lovik

Eliott Ruiz

Megan Tobin

New Hampton

Marshall Zeien

Nora Springs

Faith Etheredge

Reggi Spotts

North Liberty

Bridget Canton

Northwood

Tyke Remster

Orchard

Keagan Hennessey

Osage

Jarin Camlin

Cooper Meek

Carter Muller

Plymouth

Alexander Moore

Remsen

Mya Bunkers

Rockford

Catherine Dow

Grace Muller

Rockwell

Hannah Hensley

Maci Shupe

Rudd

Sirell Smith

Scarville

Lance Helming

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Caden Watson

St. Ansgar

Kinsey Anderson

Elizabeth Muller

Drew Powers

Ventura

Makenna Crabb

NIACC’s 36th annual Pathways to Success event was sponsored by the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors, Tony and Sue Coloff, and the NIACC Student Government.