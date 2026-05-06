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MBT KIOW Prep of the Week May 6 2026

Forest City Junior Breylan Krutsinger

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland8 hours agoLast Updated: May 6, 2026

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior from Forest City High School. Breylan Krutsinger had a great week on the golf course for the Indians, leading his team to a pair of triangular victories. At the home triangular, he was the co-leader with a shot total of 38. Then later in the week at the Eagle Grove triangular, he led the field with a shot total of 37. Congratulations to Breylan Krutsinger of Forest City, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland8 hours agoLast Updated: May 6, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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