Hancock County Considers Use of Time Clocks

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors are considering the use of time clocks for county employees. Supervisor Bud Jermeland explained that the idea is merely in the study stage.

The board is looking at the advantages of having a system of accountability.

Jermeland cited another significant example of why time clocks may be necessary.

According to Jermeland, the system under consideration has a tremendous amount of flexibility.

Some departments within the county are already working with an electronic time clock system. Others are not, but Jermeland feels that accountability is important in justifying how county resident tax dollars are being spent.

If the system is implemented, Jermeland stated that it would be done so in stages and slowly to maximize efficiency.