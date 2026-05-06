Carmine Faust, 92, of Belmond, formerly of Britt, passed away Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral service for Carmine will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, May 15, 2026, at Faith Bible Church, 707 4th St SW, Britt, IA 50423.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Carmine Joyce Faust was born December 26, 1933, to Vena and Christian Joseph Geibel on a farm in rural Britt. She attended rural school and graduated from Britt High School in May of 1951. From those early farm days, Carmine carried with her a quiet strength, a deep love for family, and a faith that guided her throughout her life.

Carmine was united in marriage to Dean Faust on June 6, 1951. Together they built a beautiful life southwest of Britt on Peaceful Valley Farm, where they lived for 62 years. Carmine adored Dean — even when he was cracking jokes, sometimes the very same ones. It never seemed to bother her. She simply smiled, always appreciative of the life they shared. In later years, they moved to the Belmond Community Apartments in 2013 and to the Belmond Rehabilitation Center in 2019.

Together, Carmine and Dean were blessed with five children. She loved her role as a mother and found even greater joy in seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family meant everything to her, and nothing brought her more happiness than having them gathered around her table.

A devoted member of the United Methodist Church in Britt, Carmine served as a kindergarten Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved Jesus deeply, and her faith was evident in the way she lived — gentle, gracious, and grateful. We are comforted knowing she is now reunited in heaven with her beloved Dean and her Savior.

Carmine worked alongside her husband as co-owner of Faust Home Furnishings and the Kanawha Care Center. When Dean was unable to work, she quietly stepped in and worked several jobs without complaint, doing whatever was needed to support her family. She never sought recognition; she simply did what had to be done.

She was known for never saying an unkind word about anyone. Truly one of the sweetest and kindest women you could ever meet, Carmine carried herself with dignity and grace. She was always dressed to the T — especially for church. Her home was spotless, her table always full, and her heart even fuller. She was an immaculate housekeeper and a wonderful cook who somehow always made too much food for family gatherings, just to be sure no one went home hungry.

Carmine found joy in the simple beauties of life. She loved birds and flowers, spending quiet moments watching them and tending to them. She cherished time with her friends and family and lived with a grateful heart.

She is survived by her children: William (Marilyn) Faust of Sun City West, Arizona; Denise (Harlan) Dorenkamp of Belmond; Paul (JoAnn) Faust of Hastings, Minnesota; Dawn (Doug) Doughan of Clear Lake; and Donald (Brecca) Faust of Forest City; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and twin sister Carole (Norman) Wallen of Iowa Falls.

Carmine was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Velma Gourley, and her beloved husband Dean.

Her life was one of steady love, quiet strength, unwavering faith, and simple kindness. Those who knew her were better because of her, and her legacy of grace and devotion will live on in all who loved her.

In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to St. Croix Hospice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or the charity of your choice.