Worth Board Updated on the New Office Building Project

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were given an update on several projects by WorthCounty Engineer Richard Brumm.

Brumm was asked if they were going to pour the concrete for the flooring.

Brumm feels that the floor may not go in immediately because there are other items that need to be put in place before the concrete can go in.

Brumm explained that he would continue to keep the board informed on the progress of the project.