The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/5/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone by clicking this link.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

3. Consider for approval appointing Jacobson-Westergard as engineer to survey DD 35-

89 Lat 12 Waterway to determine what, if any, repair should be done.

4. Discussion regarding joint agreement with Faribault County, MN and invoices received

for work done between 2002 and 2019.

5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

6. Consider for approval Resolution for creating a Veterans Affairs Donations fund.

7. Set Public Hearing date for FY 26 Budget Amendment #2.

8. Open Forum.

9. Consider for approval Canceling of Old Warrants.

10. Consider for approval County claims.

11. Consider for approval Payroll claims