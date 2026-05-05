Hancock County Discovers a Tire Dump
Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis updated the Hancock County Board of Engineers on a situation his crew had come across.
Purvis stated that he was still trying to figure out how the tires had gotten there. There was no camera evidence on the site.
Purvis admitted that the situation was pretty strange and somewhat excessive.
Crews cleaned up the site and will monitor the situation to see if it persists there or anywhere else in the county.
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