Hanson Nature Center Sets Hours of Operation

The Hanson Nature Center will be open several Saturdays this summer. It will be open on the three holiday weekends, as well as an additional Saturday in August when there will be a program. And, as always, it is free to visit the center.

The Saturdays that the Hanson Nature Center will be open this summer are May 23rd, July 5th , and September 5 th , all holiday weekends. It will also be open on Saturday August 8th, when the Blank Park Zoo will be visiting to present a live animal program. (More details about that program will be announced soon!) On each of those Saturdays, the center will be open from 1:00-4:00 PM.

During the week, throughout the year, the nature center is open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00-4:00 PM. It is also open any other time (including Fridays) when someone is working in the building. There is usually a staff member working in the building, but not always. So, open times outside of those listed above cannot be guaranteed. People can also call ahead (at 641-567-3390) to arrange a visit or to make sure that the center will be open.

The staff of the Winnebago County Conservation Board hopes that the additional Saturday dates will allow people to visit the center at more convenient times and perhaps even allow them to bring along relatives or friends who may be visiting over the holidays. Anyone wishing more information on the Hanson Nature Center, can call the nature center at 641-567-3390 or visit the WCCB web site at www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation.

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