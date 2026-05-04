Weekly Crop Progress and Condition Report Released

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. Additionally, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship provides a weather summary each week during this time.

He said that April will go down as one of the wettest on record, and that moisture has helped ease drought conditions for the majority of the state and looking ahead, the forecast trends a bit cooler and drier through the first few weeks of May, which should give farmers a longer window to keep the planters running.

Crop Report

There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 3, 2026, which is 1.0 day more than last year. Topsoil moisture condition rated 1 percent very short, 9% short, 81% adequate and 9% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 13% short, 78% adequate and 7% surplus. Corn planting in Iowa reached 42% complete, which is 5% behind last year when 47% of the crop had been planted. Soybean planting reached 27%, which is 9% behind 2025 when 36% of the crop had been planted. Oats planting reached 88%, 2% behind last year when 90% had been planted.

Weather Summary

After four consecutive unseasonably warm reporting periods, temperatures across Iowa were cooler than average; the statewide average temperature was 50.7 degrees, 3.2 degrees above normal. A much less active weather pattern held across the Midwest with no significant severe weather reported in Iowa. Rainfall totals were slightly above average northwest and south.

The Forest City area has received 3.16 inches of rain in April. For the year, the area has received 6.61 inches of precipitation which is 2.42 inches below normal for the year.