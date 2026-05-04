Union Slough Auto Tour Route Open May 8-17

Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge is pleased to announce the auto tour route will be open

from Friday, May 8th through Sunday, May 17th, 2026 in celebration of World Migratory Bird

Day. Visitors are welcome to drive cars, trucks and side-by-side UTVs on the tour route from

sunrise to sunset during those dates. The auto tour route begins at the refuge headquarters and

takes visitors along a four and one-half mile drive of wetland, open water, and prairie habitat.

Toward the beginning of the tour route, there is an observation platform with two spotting scopes

overlooking a large portion of the refuge. A variety of wildlife including trumpeter swans, bald

eagles, great blue herons, ducks, geese, shorebirds, pelicans, songbirds, muskrats, white-tailed

deer and river otters may be seen on the Refuge. In addition, Sandhill cranes have been

commonly heard and seen along the tour route this spring. Remember that wildlife viewing

opportunities are generally best in early morning and early evening as that’s when wildlife is

most active.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to come inside the headquarters building and check out our

interpretive displays! Indoor exhibits are open to the public Monday-Friday from 7:30am to

4:00pm. Union Slough NWR is located 6 miles east of Bancroft on County Road A-42. For

further information, please call (515) 928-2523.

For more information on the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service visit

http://midwest.fws.gov.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed. Add on Google Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.