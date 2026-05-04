The Forest City Council Meeting for 5/4/26

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday evening at 7pm. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.google.com/snj-ousc-pwt

The proposed agenda is as follows:

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA (Action Item) Agenda Approve Council Minutes Attachments: Council Meeting

Special Council Meeting Accept Board & Committee Minutes Approve Invoices Approve Licenses & Permits, Shooterz Sport Bar & Grill Liquor License 4 Special Events

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