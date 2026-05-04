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The Forest City Council Meeting for 5/4/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: May 1, 2026

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday evening at 7pm. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.google.com/snj-ousc-pwt

The proposed agenda is as follows:

    1. CALL TO ORDER
    2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
    3. ROLL CALL
    4. APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA

      (Action Item)

      1. Agenda
      2. Approve Council Minutes
        Attachments:
      3. Accept Board & Committee Minutes
      4. Approve Invoices
      5. Approve Licenses & Permits, Shooterz Sport Bar & Grill Liquor License 4 Special Events
BUSINESS
  1. APPROVE 2ND READING OF ORDINANCE NO. 861 AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF FOREST CITY, IOWA.
    Attachments:
  2. APPROVE 2ND READING OF ORDINANCE NO. 862 ALTERNATIVE STREET VEHICLES (ASV)
    Attachments:
  3. Resolution adopting Winnebago County Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan

    Full 2026 Hazard Mitigation Draft can be viewed here: https://www.cityofforestcity.com/2026hazardmitigationdraft

    Attachments:
  4. Resolution 25-26-35 Authorizing the use of LMI funds for housing incentive
  5. FY 2027 Electric Rate Summary
    Attachments:
  6. Software EEOS Update
    Attachments:
  7. Pay Request No.18 from Staab Construction for the WWTP Improvements Project
    Attachments:
  8. Discuss New Website Software
    Attachments:
  9. Approve Mayoral & Council Appointments
    Attachments:
  10. Payroll Change Notice – Tyler Thompson, Water Forman, $38.36 on 06/01/2026
  11. STAFF REPORTS
  12. PUBLIC FORUM

    This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.

  13. ADJOURNMENT

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: May 1, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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