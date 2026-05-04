The Forest City Council Meeting for 5/4/26
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday evening at 7pm. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.google.com/snj-ousc-pwt
The proposed agenda is as follows:
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CALL TO ORDER
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PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
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ROLL CALL
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APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
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Agenda
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Approve Council Minutes
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Accept Board & Committee Minutes
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Approve Invoices
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Approve Licenses & Permits, Shooterz Sport Bar & Grill Liquor License 4 Special Events
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BUSINESS
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APPROVE 2ND READING OF ORDINANCE NO. 861 AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF FOREST CITY, IOWA.
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APPROVE 2ND READING OF ORDINANCE NO. 862 ALTERNATIVE STREET VEHICLES (ASV)
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Resolution adopting Winnebago County Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan
Full 2026 Hazard Mitigation Draft can be viewed here: https://www.cityofforestcity.com/2026hazardmitigationdraft
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Resolution 25-26-35 Authorizing the use of LMI funds for housing incentive
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FY 2027 Electric Rate Summary
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Software EEOS Update
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Pay Request No.18 from Staab Construction for the WWTP Improvements Project
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Discuss New Website Software
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Approve Mayoral & Council Appointments
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Payroll Change Notice – Tyler Thompson, Water Forman, $38.36 on 06/01/2026
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STAFF REPORTS
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PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
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ADJOURNMENT
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