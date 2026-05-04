Obituaries

Peggy Wirtz

Belmond

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland57 minutes agoLast Updated: May 4, 2026

Peggy (Perkins) Wirtz, 71, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 8, 2026, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3 rd Street Northeast, in Belmond. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 7, 2026, with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake starting at 4:00 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland57 minutes agoLast Updated: May 4, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button