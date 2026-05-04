Peggy Wirtz
Belmond
Peggy (Perkins) Wirtz, 71, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 8, 2026, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3 rd Street Northeast, in Belmond. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 7, 2026, with a Rosary and Scriptural Wake starting at 4:00 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
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