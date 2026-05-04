Mason City Police Warn of Possible Rental Scam Targeting Local Residents

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Mason City Police Department is warning residents about a potential rental scam involving properties in the area, particularly targeting individuals seeking Section 8 housing assistance.

According to Police Chief Mike McKelvey, authorities were alerted that an individual identifying himself as “Toney Baldwin” has been advertising Mason City homes for rent, claiming to act as an agent for property owners and specifically seeking applicants through the federal Section 8 (HUD) program.

However, when officers contacted the listed property owners, they denied any knowledge of the individual and confirmed they are not currently attempting to rent out the homes in question.

The suspect is using a phone number with a New York area code and an email address, [email protected]. When contacted by police, the individual appeared confused and had difficulty communicating clearly but maintained that he was attempting to rent the properties to Section 8 families.

Two properties reportedly listed in the suspected scam include:

1806 S. Hampshire Ave. — advertised as a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home for $900 per month, with pets allowed and all utilities included

— advertised as a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home for $900 per month, with pets allowed and all utilities included 677 14th St. SE — advertised as a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home for $750 per month, also claiming pets are allowed and utilities included

Police say these listings raise red flags due to unusually low rent prices combined with attractive features like multiple bathrooms, pet allowances, and included utilities.

“Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” McKelvey said. “We strongly advise residents not to provide personal information or send money to individuals they do not know or cannot verify.”

Authorities encourage anyone who has interacted with the suspected scammer or believes they may have been targeted to contact the Mason City Police Department.

Residents are urged to verify rental listings through trusted sources and communicate directly with confirmed property owners or licensed local agencies before making any financial commitments.