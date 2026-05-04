Mason City Looks to Adjust Fee Schedule

The Mason City Council was approached to make alterations in fee schedules in order to keep up with costs. Director of Finance/Deputy City Administrator Brent Hinson explained that the city needs to raise a number of the fees.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett had earlier stated that property tax revenues may be going down and Hinson felt that the city needs to make sure the fees meet the expenses of the city in performing the work.

The Mason City Council approved the new fee schedules.