Mason City Issues Forgivable Loans for Building Rehabilitation

The Mason City Council is moving forward in assisting The Sound Bite locations at 12 South Federal and 14 South Federal in rehabilitating their buildings. At Large Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Paul Adams explained that the projects involve replacing items and repairing the buildings.

Adams explained that the projects are beneficial to the city in bringing more restaurant business through building improvements.

Director of Finance and Deputy City Administrator Brent Hinson explained the two loans and the grant that are being used.

The city council approved the two forgivable loans and the grant to begin the rehabilitation of the properties.