Obituaries
Duane Smith
Kanawha
Duane Smith, 48, of Kanawha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the University of Iowa – Hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt.
Visitation will be held prior to the Memorial service at the funeral home starting at 9:30 AM.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.