Duane Smith, 48, of Kanawha, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the University of Iowa – Hospital.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

Visitation will be held prior to the Memorial service at the funeral home starting at 9:30 AM.